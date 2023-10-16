(FOX40.COM) — Gym and fitness chain Life Time announced it has acquired Arden Hills Athletic & Social Club, a resort that has served the Sacramento community for nearly 70 years.

According to a press release, the Arden Hills club will be closed on Dec. 31 and will officially be reopened as Life Time Arden sometime in early 2024.

Currently, Life Time operates two locations in the Sacramento region in Folsom and Roseville.

Arden Hills is billed as the Sacramento region’s only private luxury wellness resort, according to the club’s website.

Life Time said its plans for the club includes renovating multiple spaces including the spa and dining areas and update the equipment, workout spaces, pools and tennis courts.

“Through the decades, we’ve had the privilege of welcoming and serving hundreds of thousands of members and guests, and our greatest joy has been in celebrating the wonderful community we have established,” Arden Hills acting executive director Austin Favero said in a prepared statement. “I emphasize our heartfelt appreciation for the opportunity to be stewards of this exceptional club for the past 38 years and for the privilege of serving each and every person in our community.”

Favero continued, “As difficult as the decision was to close, we are equally excited for this next chapter with Life Time taking the reins and providing members with its unmatched programs and services.”

Arden Hills was founded in 1954 as a small and private club with its primary focus on the development of swim and tennis athletes. It since evolved into a training facility for athletes in multiple sports.

In the club’s long history, athletes who trained at Arden Hills have won 33 Olympic medals (22 gold medals) and set more than 200 world and American records, according to its website.

“We are excited to build upon the Arden Hills legacy to create an incredible, high-end athletic country club experience dedicated to empowering healthier, happier lives for members,” Life Time vice president of club operations Brian Gaeta said in a statement. “As with all our 170-plus destinations across North America, we will provide a breath of incomparable programing, service and the best experiences as we serve this vibrant community.”

Life Time said it plans announced more details renovations in the coming weeks.