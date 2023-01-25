(KTXL) — The Golden 1 Center in Downtown Sacramento is known for being home to the Sacramento Kings, but the arena has also drawn big-name musical and comedy acts over the years.

Golden 1 Center is the anchor of the Downtown Commons, a plaza filled with shops, restaurants, bars, and the Kimpton Sawyer Hotel.

Other than the Golden 1 Center, here are the other music venues across the Sacramento region that exist.

Ace of Spades

Located in the heart of the Historic R Street Corridor in Downtown Sacramento, Ace of Spades is one of the known venues among Sacramentans.

The venue is a destination for many national touring acts and provides a more intimate setting with a max capacity of 1,000. Ace of Spades is located between 14th and 15th streets on R Street and near Burgers and Brew, Cafe Bernardo, R15, Iron Horse Tavern, Mas Taco Bar, Bawk! By Urban Roots, The Snug, and The Shady Lady Saloon.

Acts that performed at Ace of Spades over the years include Snoop Dogg, Papa Roach, Rob Zombie, Tyler the Creator, and Wu-Tang Clan, according to Visit Sacramento.

For a list of shows at Ace of Spades, click here.

Harlow’s

Located on J Street in midtown, Harlow’s has been a mainstay in the Sacramento community since 1982.

According to the venue’s website, Harlows started as a cafe and grew into a restaurant before eventually hosting live music.

Artists who have taken the stage at Harlow’s over the years include Phoebe Bridgers, Jack Harlow, and Hobo Johnson & the Lovemakers.

Above Harlow’s is the Starlet Room, a music venue that serves as an outlet for up-and-coming artists. Before becoming the Starlet Room, the upstairs venue was a set of apartments, a cigar bar, and a nightclub.

For a list of shows at Harlow’s, click here.

Goldfield Trading Post

Goldfield Trading Post is a bar and restaurant that also serves as a live music venue. Musical acts typically include up-and-coming regional and national acts.

There are actually two Goldfield Trading Post locations, one being in midtown Sacramento and the other being in Roseville. The midtown location is at the corner of 17th and J streets, a building that used to house the original Sam’s Hofbrau. The Roseville location is 238 Vernon Street.

Both venue host musical acts throughout the year.

Goldfield’s restaurant and bar hours in midtown are different with the restaurant hours operating Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to the venue’s Facebook page.

For a list of shows at Goldfield’s, click here.

Crest Theatre

The Crest Theatre is one of Sacramento’s most historic theaters, located on K Street in downtown Sacramento near the State Capitol, the Sacramento Convention Center, and the Golden 1 Center.

The site does show movies throughout the year, but multiple musical acts and comedians take the stage at the historic site. It used to serve as a theater for first-run movies in the 1950s and 1960s, as most of the movies currently shown at the theater were released years ago.

The Crest Theatre originally opened in 1912 as the Empress Theatre and later operated as the Hippodrome Theatre, according to the theater’s website. After closing its doors sometime in the 1980s, the theatre was successfully revived in 1986 and went through a restoration in 2009.

For a list of events at the Crest Theatre, click here.

Sacramento Memorial Auditorium

Located on J Street between 15th and 16th streets, the Sacramento Memorial Auditorium is another venue where musical performances and comedic acts happen.

The Memorial Auditorium has stood in Sacramento for a long time, opening on Feb. 22, 1927, according to the Sacramento Convention Center website.

“For nearly 60 years the auditorium was home to boxing matches, circus performances, orchestral concerts, art balls, dances, banquets, graduations, and rock concerts,” the website reads.

For a list of events at Memorial Auditorium, click here.

Toyota Amphitheatre

Located in Yuba County, the Toyota Amphitheatre is an outdoor music venue that seats about 18,500 people for concerts, 8,000 permanent seats, and 10,000 lawn seats, according to the Sacramento Bee.

The venue is owned and operated by Live Nation and typically hosts 10 to 15 shows every year during the warmer months.

The venue is located between Plumas Lake and Wheatland, 35 miles north of Sacramento and 10 miles south of Marysville. The official address of the venue is 2677 Forty Mile Road, Wheatland, CA, 95692.

The amphitheater has been currently known by its current name since 2015.

Since it opened in 2000, the venue has been through multiple names such as the Sacramento Valley Amphitheater (2000-01), AutoWest Amphitheatre (2002), and the Sleep Train Amphitheatre (2003-15).

For a list of events at the Toyota Amphitheatre, click here.

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino has one of the newest venues in the region, having its grand opening on June 3, 2022, with Maroon 5 as the performing act.

Hard Rock Live is located 1.4 miles away from the Toyota Amphitheatre in Yuba County and is another venue where Live Nation serves as the exclusive promoter and booking partner.

The venue seats about 2,500 people for concerts and other events such as comedy, boxing, MMA, and charity events.

For a list of events at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, click here.

Thunder Valley

The region’s newest entertainment venue will open in February at The Venue at Thunder Valley Casino Resort in Lincoln.

The Venue is slated to have its grand opening on Feb. 17 with the Eagles taking the stage. Bruno Mars will perform at Thunder Valley on Feb. 18, followed by Santana on Feb. 19.

The Venue will seat about 4,500 people for music concerts and comedy shows. According to the casino, the space will be large enough for conferences and banquets.

A 2023 lineup of performers at The Venue includes comedian Gabrial Iglesias, the Beach Boys, Boys II Men, and Jeff Dunham.

For a list of events at The Venue, click here.