(FOX40.COM) — Students on Sacramento State’s campus are looking over their shoulders after a resident was violently robbed outside a student apartment complex on Friday.

On Friday, around 2:30 p.m., Sacramento State police say a man who lives at the Hornet Commons was approached by 4 to 5 men in masks.

One of them, he said, had a gun.

A resident of Hornet Commons, Nevaeh Zaragoza, said, “We got the email and it was kind of scary because I was actually out moving stuff into my car earlier today.”

Police say the masked suspects demanded the victim’s backpack, got in a physical fight with him, and hit him in the face, which caused an injury.

Navaeh said this particular crime surprised her.

“It’s usually pretty safe,” she said. “We have security and everything.”

According to campus police, one of the suspects had a gun in their waistband at the time of the robbery.

The suspects were able to flee in a car down College Town Drive toward Howe Avenue.

A student named Mimi said, “Students tend to stick together. We help each other with like resources and stuff. And always tell each other to have pepper spray or a taser. Just to be alert at all times.”

She did offer a word of caution for any students starting classes at the end of the month.

“My advice would be to always have a friend that you can call just in case something happens,” she said.

She continued, “Never walk alone. And again, have any sort of device with you that would keep you safe. And just communicate where you are with others at all times.”

Police added their safety tips to an email sent out on Friday.

Taking the Hornet night shuttle and using the blue emergency phones throughout campus were among the tips that were highly recommended.

Police say they are still looking for the suspects, who were described to them as Hispanic males in their 20s.

If anyone has information related to this incident, the Sacramento State Police Department asks that you contact them at (916) 278-6851.