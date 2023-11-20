(FOX40.COM) –One man was arrested under the suspicion of firearm related crimes after participating in a local sideshow, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

On Monday, police said they received information about a sideshow that was scheduled to happen in the Sacramento area overnight. Officers showed up to the area and monitored a vehicle that they say was engaged sideshow activity.

When it was safe, officers said conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and located a loaded firearm. The 22-year-old driver and Oakland resident was arrested and booked at the Sacramento County Main Jail.