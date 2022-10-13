SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said an arrest was made in the killing of a 19-year-old in September 2020.

Police identified the suspect as 20-year-old Treace Palmer. Palmer was reportedly already in custody in Washoe County, Nevada, on unrelated charges.

In coordination with Washoe County authorities, Sacramento Police were able to serve the arrest warrant on Palmer. He currently remains in Nevada and will be extradited at a later date.

According to police, Palmer is suspected of shooting and killing 19-year-old Sarayah Redmond around 1 a.m. on Sept. 25. One other person was injured in the shooting, but they survived.

The shooting happened in South Natomas at an apartment complex on Stonecreek Drive.

Redmond’s mother, Jenifer Redmond, spoke to FOX40 recently along with others whose family members were victims of gun violence.

“They took our babies; they took our heart,” Jenifer Redmond said. ”They took our soul. They took every bit of us away. That changes us. We’re not the same mothers. We’re not the same women we were when our babies were taken.”