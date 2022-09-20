SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said on Tuesday that an arrest has been made in the Sept. 14 shooting that claimed the life of one man.

Joseph Jimenez, 21, was arrested by police in Vallejo on Sept. 16 for a homicide warrant, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Officers said just before 11:25 a.m. they responded to the area of Bannon Street, near Richards Boulevard.

According to police, someone had reported that they found a deceased person with at least one gunshot wound.