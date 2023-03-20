(KTXL) — Sacramento Police announced an arrest has been made in relation to a homicide that occurred in December in North Sacramento.

Police said 47-year-old Craig Simpson was arrested in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on Sunday with the assistance of the FBI and Oklahoma City Police Department.

Simpson will be extradited to Sacramento at a later date and will face homicide charges when he is handed over to Sacramento Police Department.

The arrest came after a multi-month investigation of a shooting that left one man dead on Dec. 20, 2022.

The shooting was reported around 11:20 a.m. at the 3800 block of Haywood Street in the Del Paso Heights neighborhood, according to police.

After locating the victim with a gunshot wound, police said officers performed life-saving measures on the man and he was transported to a hospital but was later pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators took over the investigation, as circumstances around the shooting were unknown at the time.