(KTXL) — A 17-year-old was arrested on Saturday in connection to the fatal shooting of Grant Union High School student Billy Ray Scott, 18, on Wednesday night, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office has not shared any more information about the suspect or how they were identified as the suspect in the fatal shooting.

His father, Billy Sr., said “He wanted to be something in life. He strived for that. He always told me he was going to get to a point where he can take care of his dad. So, his dad does not have to work anymore.”

Law enforcement said that at around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Scott and two other people were sitting inside of a vehicle in a North Highlands neighborhood.

A person approached the vehicle and fired at least one shot through the passenger side of the vehicle, which hit Scott.

Scott then drove the vehicle to the intersection of Grand Avenue and Marysville Boulevard, near Grant Union High School, where he was able to find a Twin Rivers School Resource Officer.

He was then transported to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries on Thursday morning.