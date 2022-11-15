SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man has been arrested in Chicago on Monday in connection with an Aug. 3 homicide on Gateway Oaks Drive, according to the Sacramento Police Department.
Rashawn Anderson, 22, was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigations as a suspect in the fatal shooting of a woman in Natomas. and will be extradited to Sacramento.
When police officers arrived at the Speedway gas station located at 250 Gateway Oaks Drive at around 12:30 a.m., they found the woman suffering from at least one gunshot wound and began performing life-saving measures but she died from her injuries.
The woman was an employee at the gas station.
Anderson is facing charges of homicide.