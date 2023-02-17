(KTXL) — Two men were arrested on Wednesday after being identified as suspects in the theft of an Amazon delivery van on January 5, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

The suspects are facing charges of carjacking, robbery, grand theft, and conspiracy, according to police.

While parked in the area of 13th Avenue and 46th Street, an Amazon driver was removed from the vehicle by the suspects, one of which was in possession of a firearm.

The driver was also robbed of their personal belongings before the suspects fled in the delivery van. The vehicle was founded abandoned about 2 miles away.

An investigation by detectives from East Neighborhood Crime Unit, Career Criminal Apprehension Team and the Gang Investigations Unit led to the arrest of the two men.

One of the suspects is also facing charges from the Elk Grove Police Department for an unrelated robbery in the City of Elk Grove.