(KTXL) — California is easing its drought restrictions after the state became soaked with several storms in recent months.

During a visit in Yolo County on Friday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the state is changing its drought restrictions and water conversation plans.

Video Above: Morning Forecast March 24, 2023

However, the governor said the state drought emergency proclamation won’t be lifted, although, half of the state is no longer in drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

One of the restrictions Newsom announced will be lifted is the state’s 15% voluntary reduction in water use.

With the statewide mandate ending, local water agencies and governments, such as cities and counties, can implement their own water restrictions.

As of Friday, March 24, local governments in the Sacramento region have water rules in place pertaining to drought conditions.

City of Sacramento

Sacramento is been under a “water alert,” asking residents and businesses to reduce their water usage by 20%.

Under a “water alert,” fines for water wasting are doubled and car washing is limited to the city’s watering days.

Recently, Sacramento officials moved back its watering schedule to being address-based at the beginning of March.

As of March 1, Sacramento residents are able to water twice a week, and depending on their numbered address, they’re allowed to water on certain days.

According to the city, the following water schedule is in effect through October 31:

•Even-numbered addresses can water on Wednesday and Sunday

•Odd-numbered addresses can water on Tuesday and Saturday

Residents also have to water before 10 a.m. or after 7 p.m.

The city isn’t allowing any water waste and water should not run off the property and onto sidewalks or gutters. The ponding of water, such as in a pool, is also not allowed. Residents also cannot water for 48 hours after ⅛ inch of rain.

There are are some exceptions to Sacramento’s watering schedule, such as drip irrigation, watering with a hose and spray nozzle, smart controllers validated by the city, potted plant, edible gardens, new landscaping up to 30 days after installation and two or more consecutive days of 100 degree weather.

City of West Sacramento

West Sacramento has been under a Stage 2 Water Shortage, mandating its residents and businesses to reduce water usage by 20%.

According to the city’s website, West Sacramento suggested residents and business owners to take the following steps to reduce their water usage:

•Adhere to the city’s watering schedule

•Fix leaks or faulty sprinklers within seven days

•Sweep sidewalks and driveways instead of using a hose

•Resturants should serve water only upon request

•Use a pool cover

West Sacramento’s watering schedule is three times a week and users can water on days depending on the number of their address.

Here is West Sacramento’s watering schedule:

•Odd addresses: Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday

•Even addresses: Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday

Placer County

Placer County entered Stage 2 of its Water Shortage Contingency Plan in May 2022 to get residents to reduce water usage by 20%.

In May 2022, the Placer County Water Agency’s (PCWA) plan, put the following regulations in place for residents:

•Water landsacpaing between 7 a.m. and 7 a.m. to reduce evaporation

•Watering can be done outside of the those time frames for plant containers, trees, shrubs and vegetable gardens if they are being watered by a drip irrigation system, hand watering or a smart controller system

•Turf watering is limited to three days per week during the months of July, August, and September

•During April, May, June, October and Novemember turf watering is limited to two days per week

•Washing down sidewalks and driveways is prohibited unless necessary for public safety

•Non-essential flushing of mains and fire hydrants shall be prohibited

Yuba City

Yuba City took an approach in water conversation in May 2022 under Stage 3 of water shortage, asking residents to converse a minimum of 20% of water.

Outdoor watering days were also reduced to Mondays and Thursdays under Yuba City’s restrictions. Residents were asked to water in the mornings and evenings to reduce evaporation.

The city began issuing violations on June 1, 2022 if the restrictions weren’t followed.

A violation is water wasting, which includes:

•Irrigation outside of designated times

•Excessive watering resulting in gutter flooding

•Using a hose without a shutoff nozzle

•Washing down hard surfaces such as sidewalks and driveways

•Using a non-recirculating fountain

•Not repairing leaks in a timely manner