(KTXL) — Assemblyman Kevin McCarty announced his bid for the 2024 Sacramento mayoral race on Thursday, minutes after Darrell Steinberg’s announcement that he will not be seeking a third term as mayor.

•Video Above: Darrell Steinberg says he won’t seek a third term as mayor

“I’m a homegrown Sacramentan ready to lean in to tackle our problems head-on,” McCarty wrote in a statement. “We need real solutions to address homelessness and housing affordability, grow our economy, support our workers and families while improving neighborhood safety and livability.”

From 2004 to 2014, McCarty served on the Sacramento City Council, representing the 6th District, which covers the southern and eastern parts of Sacramento.

McCarty joined the California Assembly in 2014 as the representative for the Seventh District, but that changed after redistricting following the 2020 Census.

Currently, McCarty represents the Sixth Assembly District, which includes much of the city of Sacramento and parts of unincorporated Sacramento County.

“I’ll bring my experience as a neighborhood leader, Housing and Redevelopment Commissioner, City Councilmember and State Assemblymember to build partnerships and deliver results for Sacramento,” McCarty continued in his written statement.

McCarty joins a race in which two other candidates have already filed to run for mayor: Flo Cofer, epidemiologist and police reform activist, and Maggy Krell, special advisor to California’s Attorney General.