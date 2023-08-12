(FOX40.COM) — The author of a best-selling romance book set in Sacramento is having a signing in Davis later this month.

Julie Soto will be signing copies of her debut novel “Forget Me Not,” which came out July 11, at Avid Reader in downtown Davis on August 29 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“Forget Me Not” follows Ama Torres, a Sacramento wedding planner, as she works on a high-profile celebrity wedding and learns that her grumpy ex-boyfriend Elliot, has already been contracted to be the florist for the event.

“About seventy-five percent of the locations mentioned in this book are real, and of that remaining quarter, about fifteen percent are locations that have either closed their doors or will be an inside joke with Sacramentans,” Soto said in a note on the publisher’s website. “Some names are cleverly veiled to protect my town, but if you know, you know.”

The book signing is free to attend but fans can purchase a ticket for the social event afterward at Armadillo Music for $30. Included with the ticket is a paperback copy of “Forget Me Not” and a beverage at the venue.

According to Deadline, Universal International Studios announced prior to the book’s release that it would be adapting the novel into a series.