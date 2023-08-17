(FOX40.COM) — It’s going to be bananas at William Land Park in Sacramento.

The 12th Annual Sacramento Banana Festival is taking place on Saturday and Sunday and is hosted by the National Academic Youth Corps.

The festival is a multicultural event celebrating cultures in Asia, Africa, and the Americas that use the banana as a source of food, art, and culture, according to the event page.

It is advertised to include live music, over 50 multicultural food vendors, over 150 retail, artisan, and craft vendors drinks, best chef contest, fashion show, and a Kids Zone with inflatables and carnival rides.

This event will happen from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. August 19 and 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. August 20.

Tap or click here to buy tickets.

Proceeds from the Banana Festival help support the National Academic Youth Corps, a non-profit organization that supports the arts and community.