(FOX40.COM) — The Sacramento Police Department are responding to a barricaded suspect in Del Paso Heights that may be connected to a shooting in the area on Monday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to the 3400 block of Astoria Drive after receiving reports of a shooting in the area. After arriving, police found evidence of a shooting.

A victim was located with no injuries and officers detained one other person.

Officers then learned that a second suspect was said to still be inside of a home and was allegedly armed.

SWAT and a Crisis Negation Team with the police department were deployed and have since arrived at the home.

In order to reduce risk to the public, police have closed Astoria Street between Dayton Street and South Avenue.

At 8:21 a.m., police said they are working to establish communication with the person inside of the home.