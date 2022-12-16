SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Beavers collected from the oil spill site at Tanzanite Park in Natomas have been released back into their natural habitat.

The Oiled Wildlife Care Network at the UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine announced on social media Friday that five beavers were released after rehabilitation under wildlife experts in Northern California. They were the first North American beavers collected from the oil spill to be released.

They were recovered from the spill site and went into the wash process at the OWCN’s care facility. The OWCN said International Bird Rescue was part of the washing process. The beavers then went to the rehabilitation stage at Sonoma County Wildlife Rescue.

On Thursday, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife Office of Spill Prevention and Response announced the cleaning of the oil spill at Tanzanite Park had concluded. Officials said the diesel release spilled into the pond was removed and the surrounding vegetation area was cleaned.

Tanzanite Park was forced to close on Nov. 15 after about 5,000 gallons of diesel fuel overflowed from a building generator in North Natomas and went into the pond.

OSPR oversaw cleanup operations at the park and its response personnel went to the scene to monitor wildlife.

Progress was made two days later on the spill and cleanup continued along the shoreline, at the initial release site and in storm drains.

Prior to the cleanup of the park’s pond, access to the soccer fields reopened on Dec. 2 and the rest of the park including the basketball courts was restored on Dec. 9.

OSPR Public Information Officer Mary Fricke previously told FOX40 News the recent rainfall in Sacramento helped with the cleanup and did not delay operations.

Geese from the spill site released

Five Canada geese species were released to the wild on Dec. 2 after being fully cleaned and rehabilitated. The geese went under the care of the OWCN and International Bird Rescue.

The geese were the first from the site to return to their natural habit, according to the OWCN.

Since Nov. 15, 35 birds were recovered from the spill site with the majority being from the Candada goose species, which total 29.

Eighteen of the birds remain in treatment at San Francisco Bay Wildlife Care.