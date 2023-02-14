(KTXL) — The Sacramento Valley could see near-freezing and below-freezing temperatures during the morning throughout the week, according to the National Weather Service.

“Near to slightly below-freezing temperatures return to interior NorCal Wednesday and Thursday mornings,” the NWS said in a tweet.

According to the FOX40 Weather Center, the low on Tuesday is expected to be 33 degrees. Wednesday’s low is expected to be 31 degrees.

On Thursday, the low is expected to reach 37 degrees, while on Friday the low is expected to be 33 degrees, according to the FOX40 Weather Center.

Due to the near-freezing temperatures, the NWS shared some tips to protect people, pets and plants.

In order to stay safe in the cold weather people should dress in layers, cover exposed skin and limit their time outside. Pets should be brought inside to a warm environment with food and water. Sensitive plants should be brought inside.