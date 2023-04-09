(KTXL) — April 6 was National Burrito Day and we at FOX40 decided to ask our Facebook followers, “Where are the best burritos in Sacramento?“

The post received more than 300 comments, with some people suggesting local spots, others commenting that some chain restaurants have good offerings, and several answering that they were joining the conversation only to take notes.

While Yelp definitely provides dozens of options for burritos in the Sacramento area, that list may be populated by businesses and chains that are internet-savvy enough to appear at the top of those kinds of lists.

But it’s the Sacramento locals that know the secret spots that you can’t find so easily. The spots that you hear about from a friend or by eavesdropping on a work conversation about a burrito that’s ‘so dang good.’

Here’s a collection of places in no particular order that FOX40’s Facebook followers said on the first day of the post being online. If you want to add your own option, join the conversation here.

•La Esperanza Mexican Food

The business includes a supermarket, bakery and deli.

•Randy Peters Catering

Several users said that this catering business has a delicious burrito on its menu of offerings.

•Taqueria Ay Jalisco

You’ll have to venture into West Sacramento to find this place, but several followers said it’s delicious.

•Tacos Garcia

This taco stand near Fruitridge and 62nd St. got a side conversation started on its flavor.

•Adalberto’s Mexican Food Restaurant

This place’s breakfast burrito got the backing of several people.

•Super Taco Mexican Restaurants

The name says ‘taco,’ but several people say it’s the spot to eat a burrito.

•El Bramido

This business has only one location in North Sacramento, but several people mentioned it’s at the top of their personal list.

•El Parian

This business has more than a decade serving food in the North Sacramento area.

•Taqueria Rincon Alteño

Some people mentioned that this place is worth the drive to North Natomas.

•Oscar’s Very Mexican Food

This longstanding local chain offers some unique takes on the burrito.

•Mi Rancho Supermercado

Like other Mexican supermarkets in the area, this business has a deli where customers can order from a full menu.

This list is certainly not complete, and we’ll give the Facebook conversation a few more days before updating it with more choices from our followers. Let us know what your favorite spot is here.