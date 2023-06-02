(KXTL) —- It’s National Doughnut Day.
You’ve probably seen Yelp’s top 100 list of doughnut shops in the United States.
If you haven’t, five California-based shops made the list, with the top spot going to Rocklin Donuts and Cinnamon located at 4845 Granite Drive.
After posting to social media about the ranking, residents of Sacramento decided to let FOX40 know about their favorite doughnut shops in the city.
Here’s what they had to say.
Marie’s Donuts
Location: 2950 Freeport Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95818
The comment that received the most likes: “Marie’s Donuts had my vote.”
Stan’s Donut Shop
Location: 2628 Homestead Rd, Santa Clara, CA 95051
The comment that received the most likes: “Stan’s Donuts in my hometown of Santa Clara CA is #8!”
Master Donuts
Location: 7601 Sunrise Blvd # 16, Citrus Heights, CA 95610
The comment that received the most likes: “Master Donuts in Citrus Heights is the best around IMO!”
Mr. T’s Delicate Donut Shop
Location: 3507 Tully Rd #330, Modesto, CA 95356
The comment that received the most likes: “Must’ve never tried Mr. T’s donuts in Modesto…”