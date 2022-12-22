SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Forum on Reddit shared some of the well-known locations for neighborhood Christmas lights in the Sacramento area.

Here are some of the best places to look at Christmas lights in the area:

Fab 40s between Folsom Boulevard and J Street in East Sacramento

Dovewood Court and Walnut Avenue in Orangevale

Rockmont Circle and Maybrook Drive in North Natomas

Pebble Creek Drive and Strand Street in Rocklin

Orelle Creek Court and Old Auburn Road in Citrus Heights

53rd Street and S Street neighborhood in Sacramento

Twinwood Loop in Roseville

The city of Folsom also shared the winner of their holiday lights contest with Ledgemont Court and Dulverton Circle winning the Best Multi-house Display in Folsom.

There are also holiday events such as Enchant and Imaginarium in Sacramento that have huge holiday displays. The Old Sacramento Waterfront also hosts the Theatre of Lights.