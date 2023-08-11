(FOX40.COM) — The Perseid meteor shower, which is often considered to be one of the best meteor showers of the year, will be visible to Sacramentans starting on Friday and will be lighting up the city’s night sky through the weekend.

In 2022, the shower’s visibility was impacted by the moon. But this year, stargazers will be able to see the rich, bright meteors in all of their glory because of the moon’s low illumination rate, which is estimated to be around 10% on Friday.

According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the best time to see the Perseids is between 2 a.m. local time and dawn. However, the agency adds that if you go outside around 9 p.m. local time, you should be able to see a couple of meteors light up the sky.

At its peak, people can expect to see “nearly one meteor every two minutes,” NASA said.

Here are some tips from the space agency on how you can make sure you can see the shower from the best possible spot.

Tip #1: Pick an observing spot away from bright lights

Light pollution, which is human-generated illumination, can limit the visibility of the sky to the naked eye, according to Scientific American.

Tip #2: Let your eyes adjust to the dark

NASA said that a pro tip is to let your eyes adjust to the dark for 30 minutes before attempting to view the meteor shower. “Try to stay off of your phone too, as looking at devices with bright screens will negatively affect your night vision and hence reduce the number of meteors you see,” NASA officials say.

Tip #3: Lay on your back and look up

There is no need to just stare at one spot in the night sky because, according to space.com, the shower’s peak will fill the sky with between 150-200 meteors an hour.

Tip #4: No special equipment necessary

Telescopes and binoculars are not recommended to view the meteor shower because of their small fields of view, NASA said. “You don’t need any special equipment to view the Perseids — just your eyes.”