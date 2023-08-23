(FOX40.COM) — For those who are heading to Beyoncé’s concert in Santa Clara, Amtrak’s Capitol Corridor train is offering Sacramento fans a way to get to and from Levi’s Stadium.

The superstar singer is performing at Levi’s Stadium on Aug. 30 for her Renaissance World Tour. The Capitol Corridor offered a similar train for Taylor Swift’s fans to the NFL stadium for her two shows of The Eras Tour in July.

The train will leave the Sacramento Valley Station in downtown Sacramento during the afternoon and depart the Santa Clara — Great America Station (GAC) after the concert. The Santa Clara train station, located at 5099 Stars and Stripes Drive, is approximately a six-minute walk from the stadium.

The concert is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. and end sometime around 11 p.m.

Passengers of the “BeyHive” are urged to give themselves at least 30 minutes to get to the station after the concert, as packed crowds are expected. The train will not wait for late passengers, even if the concert runs long.

Due to the concert, Capitol Corridor said to expect more riders than usual during the trip.

When does the train leave Sacramento?

Train 543 leaves Sacramento Valley Station at 1:55 p.m. and arrives in Santa Clara at 5:05 p.m.

When does the train depart Santa Clara?

Train 550 leaves Great America Station at 11:59 p.m. and arrives in Sacramento at 2:44 a.m. on Aug. 31.

How much are the train tickets?

According to Amtrak, coach tickets start at $36 each and $72 total for a round trip to and from Santa Clara.

Click or tap here to buy train tickets.

Are concert tickets still available?

Tickets for Beyoncé’s Santa Clara concert start at $250 for the upper level section of Levi’s Stadium.

According to Ticketmaster, there is a four-ticket limit for the event.