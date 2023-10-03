(FOX40.COM) — Beyoncé is bringing her “Renaissance World Tour” to the big screen.

The superstar singer’s concert and documentary film, titled “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé,” is being released Dec. 1 to movie theaters across the country. Preshow screening will begin on Nov. 30 at Cinemark and Regal Theaters.

According to Cinemark, the concert film will chronicle Beyoncé’s worldwide record-breaking stadium tour, from its inception in Stockholm, Sweden to its conclusion in Kansas City, Missouri.

The stadium tour also included a performance at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara on Aug. 30.

The worldwide tour is currently the highest-grossing tour by a female artist.

Where can you watch the movie in Sacramento?

Tickets for the concert and documentary film are already on sale online for showings in the Sacramento area.

Click or tap here for a list of showtimes.

The move will be playing at the following Cinemark and Regal theaters across the Sacramento region:

Cinemark

•Cinemark Century DOCO and XD: 1015 4th Street, Sacramento, CA 95814

•Cinemark Century Arden 14 and XD: 1590 Ethan Way, Sacramento, CA 95825

•Cinemark Century Greenback Lane 16 and XD: 6233 Garfield Avenue, Sacramento, CA 95841

•Cinemark Century Laguna 16 and XD: 9349 Big Horn Boulevard, Elk Grove, CA 95758

•Cinemark Century Folsom 14: 261 Iron Point, Folsom, CA 95630

•Cinemark Roseville Galleria Mall and XD: 1191 Galleria Boulevard, Roseville, CA 95678

•Cinemark Century Blue Oaks Theatres and XD: 6692 Lonetree Boulevard, Rocklin, CA 95765

•Cinemark Yuba City: 1410 Whyler Road, Yuba City, CA 95993

Regal

•Regal Natomas Marketplace: 3561 Truxel Road, Sacramento, CA 95834

•Regal Delta Shores & IMAX: 8136 Delta Shores Circle, Sacramento, CA 95832

•Regal UA Laguna Village: 8755 Center Parkway, Sacramento, CA 95823

•Regal UA Olympus Pointe: 520 North Sunrise Avenue, Roseville, CA 95661

•Regal Davis Holiday: 101 F Street, Davis, CA 95616

•Regal El Dorado Hills: 2101 Vine Street, El Dorado Hills, CA 95762

•Regal Auburn: 500 Nevada Street, Auburn, CA 95603