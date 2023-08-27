(FOX40.COM) — One person is dead after a fatal hit-and-run collision early Sunday, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

SPD patrol officers said they responded to a collision report around 1:53 a.m. involving a bicyclist and vehicle on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and 21st Ave. Officials provided medical aid for a woman found in the area with significant injuries.

Despite their efforts, police say the victim was pronounced dead by Sacramento Fire personnel. The vehicle involved in the crash fled from the scene before police arrived.

Sacramento police say detectives from the Major Collisions Investigations Unit took over the case. The detectives processed the scene and canvassed the area for evidence and witnesses. The investigation remains open.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the victim after the next of kin have been notified. The Sacramento Police Department encourages any witnesses with information regarding the investigation to contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357).

Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000. Anonymous tips can also be submitted using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app