SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A female bicyclist was found dead after being involved in a collision with a vehicle in Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Sacramento Police Officers arrived at the scene in the area near Kenwood Street and Arcade Blvd around 4:35 p.m. They found the vehicle involved in the crash had fled the scene and the bicyclist was pronounced dead, police said.

Police said that there are road closures in the area while they investigate the crash.

This is an ongoing investigation.