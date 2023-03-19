(KTXL) — A bicyclist was killed after being hit by a car in South Sacramento Saturday evening, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Police said that around 7 p.m. they received reports of a crash involving a vehicle and a bicyclist near Stockton Boulevard and 20th Avenue. When officers arrived on the scene they found a man with serious injuries.

According to the police department, the man was pronounced dead at the scene by personnel from the Sacramento Fire Department.

Police also said that the driver of the vehicle fled the scene after hitting the bicyclist.

The Sacramento Police Department’s Major Collision Investigations Unit is now investigating the crash.