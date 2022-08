SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Fire Department has confirmed that a bicyclist was killed after colliding with a train in Sacramento.

According to fire officials, the incident happened just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday at 20 28th Street.

Union Pacific confirmed that a westbound Union Pacific train hit and killed a person riding a bike between the trikes.

The collision happened about one mile north of 3616 Troy Dalton Street, according to Union Pacific.