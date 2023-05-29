(KTXL) — A man bicycling through the Sacramento State campus Saturday morning died after being struck by a vehicle, according to university police.

The Sacramento State Police Department said that the crash happened on State University Drive, near Sequoia Hall, on the east side of the campus at about 11:37 a.m.

The bicyclist suffered major injuries and was pronounced dead by Sacramento Fire Department personnel that responded to the scene.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office later identified the man as Charles Carlson, 49, of Sacramento.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and the investigation was passed on to the Sacramento Police Department, which is standard protocol, university police said.