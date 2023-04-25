(KTXL) — The next Big Day of Giving is almost here, but donations to Sacramento-area nonprofits can already be made.

Each year, the Big Day of Giving helps nonprofits through fundraising. Any donation made to nonprofits on bigdayofgiving.org on May 4 this year will be matched.

“Coordinated by the Sacramento Region Community Foundation each year, Big Day of Giving is a day-long celebration of giving to the causes that matter to you and your loved ones,” the program’s website says.

However, people interested in donating money don’t have to wait until May 4. Some fundraisers are already underway, with sponsors agreeing to match up to a certain amount.

Aside from sponsored matches, Golden 1 Credit Union is again matching donations made with its credit or debit cards. The donations have to be made on bigdayofgiving.org.

Up to $100,000 will be matched.

“The match funds will be distributed proportionately according to the distribution of gifts made using Golden 1 Credit Union debit or credit cards,” organizers say.

There is a transaction fee on donations, but they can be offset to further help nonprofits.

“If you choose to do that, your donation will increase by 5.2%. For example, if you make a $100 gift and opt to offset the fee, your total donation will be $105.20,” organizers say.

According to organizers, there is a chance that donations can be boosted.

“The team behind Big Day of Giving at the Sacramento Region Community Foundation will award more than $100,000 on May 4, all made possible by the continued support of our lead sponsor, Western Health Advantage,” organizers said.

An award of $500 will be made each hour to the nonprofit that had the most unique donors. There are other events such as Midnight Madness that will lead to awards of $500 and the 916 Prize, which randomly awards $500 to a nonprofit at 9:16 a.m. and p.m.