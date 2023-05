(KTXL) — Several big-name entertainers are making their way to Sacramento-area venues during the summer months of 2023.

From Lizzo, Post Malone, and Blink-182 to Kevin Hart and Bill Burr, here are the events coming to the Sacramento region from May to Labor Day weekend in September.

Golden 1 Center

May 28 — Lizzo

June 20 — Erykah Badu

June 23 — Blink-182

June 30-July 2 — Jurassic World

July 9 — Peso Pluma

July 14 — Dude Perfect

July 29 — Marca MP

Aug. 3-6 — Cirque Du Soleil – Corteo

Aug. 8 — Santa Fe Klan

Aug. 9 — Lil Baby

Aug. 11-13 — Monster Jam

Aug. 24 — Duran Duran

Aug. 25 — Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa and Too Short

Sept. 1 — Phil Wickham & Brandon Lake

Sept. 3 — Marco Antonio Solis

Sept. 4 — 50 Cent

Thunder Valley

May 20 — Journey

May 25 — Eraserheads

May 26 — Eraserheads

May 27 — REO Speedwagon

June 2 — Kid Rock

June 3 — V101 Summer Jam ‘23

June 8 — Kevin Hart

June 9 — Ringo Starr and his All-Starr Band

June 10 — Tesla

June 16 — Brothers Osborne

June 23 — Johnny Mathis

June 24 — Vat Nang Tinh He

June 29-30 — Bill Burr

July 1 — V101 Freestyle Throwback Fest ’23

July 7 — George Benson & Boney James

July 8 — Russell Peters

July 14 — Diana Krall

July 15 — Ekin Cheng

July 21 — Maxwell

July 22 — Legends of Motown Super Tribute Show

July 27 — Pitbull

July 28 — Blues Traveler & Big Head Todd

July 29 — Styx

Aug. 4 — Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles

Aug. 5 — Buddy Guy

Aug. 11 — The Australian Pink Floyd Show

Aug. 12 — Peter Frampton

Aug. 18 — Jerry Seinfeld

Aug. 19 — Soul Fest ’23

Aug. 26 — Chicago

Sept. 1 — Aloe Blacc

Sept. 3 — Rewind Fest – 80’s Live 23′

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

May 25 — Tyler Rich

May 27 — Urijah Faber’s A1 Combat

June 2 — La Adictiva

June 7 — Melanie Martinez

June 9 — Angela Aguilar

June 16 — Earth, Wind & Fire

June 17 — Diana Ross

July 2 — Halsey

July 11 — Les Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade

July 13 — 3 Doors Down

July 20 — RuPaul’s Drag Race

July 23 — Matt Fraser

July 29 — Collective Soul

July 30 — An Evening With Keen

Aug. 3 — Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

Aug. 5 — W.A.S.P.

Aug. 9 — Donny Osmond

Aug. 12 — Bronco

Aug. 19 — Sebastian Maniscalco

Aug. 25 — Billy Currington

Sept. 1 — Flogging Molly

Toyota Amphitheatre

July 8 — Nickelback

July 18 — Disturbed

July 21 — Luke Bryan

July 29 — Tears for Fears

Aug. 7 — The Smashing Pumpkins

Aug. 10 — Big Time Rush

Aug. 11 — Lynyrd Skynyrd & ZZ Top

Aug. 12 — Post Malone

Aug. 23 — Foreigner