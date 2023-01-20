(KTXL) — Several birds were rescued by the Sacramento Fire Department when smoke from a nearby fire spread to surrounding businesses.

A fire official said that around 5:20 a.m. a fire was reported at a restaurant, Bamboo Noodle House, in a strip mall on Lemon Hill Avenue.

According to Sacramento Fire Department Captain Adam McKahan, the fire did not spread to other businesses but that smoke entered a nearby exotic bird store.

Firefighters brought the birds out of the store and covered them to keep them warm.