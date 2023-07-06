(KTXL) — Blac Chyna was awarded an honorary doctorate degree of humanities from the Sacramento Theological Seminary and Bible College, the former model posted on Instagram.

The 35-year-old, whose real name is Angela White, shared footage from her speech during the commencement ceremony, which occurred over the weekend, according to her post.

“Thank you Sacramento Theological Seminary and Bible College for my honorary ‘Doctorate of Humanities,’” White wrote in her post. “The degree of Doctor of Humanities is an honorary degree awarded to those who have distinguished themselves through humanitarian and philanthropic contributions to society.”

White also posted a series of photos on her Instagram of her honorary degree with one of them showing the degree in a golden case.

Another Instagram post shows White in a cap and gown before the ceremony.

The former model revealed on her instagram, with 17.2 million followers, she received her honorary doctorate in January.

Sacramento Theological Seminary and Bible College is accredited by Transworld Accreditation — a national Bible-based accreditation agency — which bases certification on the school’s Biblical Doctrine, according to People Magazine,

However, the school is not accredited with the Council for Higher Education Accreditation or the U.S. Department of Education, Buzzfeed reported.

The school’s website, which said it’s “under construction” on its home page, does not list an address or city or have any information about the institution.

According to the school’s website, the doctoral program is 76 total hours, plus a dissertation.

People Magazine reported that students must provide their high school or college transcripts, a recommendation letter from their pastor and pay the program’s tuition in full to receive a doctorate degree. The total tuition for the program is $10,000.