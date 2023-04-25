(KTXL) — Grammy award-winning songwriter and guitarist Billy Strings is coming to Sacramento this fall.

The bluegrass musician is performing at the Golden 1 Center on Oct. 4 for his fall tour. The Sacramento date is one of the shows Strings added on his U.S. tour.

Other Californian cities Strings is performing throughout 2023 are Los Angeles, San Diego, Stanford, and Napa for Bottlerock. His LA shows at the Hollywood Bowl and Greek Theatre and in San Diego are sold out, according to Strings’ website.

Strings is also performing in Stateline, Nevada at the Tahoe Events Center on Oct. 8.

Tickets for the Sacramento concert go on sale online Friday at 10 a.m.

Strings’ latest release is “Me/And/Dad,” which is a collaboration album with his father Terry Barber.

It was the first album he recorded with his dad and features new versions of 14 bluegrass and country classics that “the two have been playing together since Strings was a young child,” according to a press release from the Golden 1 Center.

The joint album followed Strings’ 2021 solo release “Renewal,” which is his third studio album.

Strings won the Grammy Award for Best Bluegrass Album in 2021 for his second studio album “Home.”