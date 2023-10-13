(FOX40.COM) — On Thursday night a body was found near railroad tracks near Fernandez Drive and 38th Avenue, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Sacramento Regional Transit announced that a bus bridge has been put in place between Sacramento City College and Cosumnes River College stations due to the tracks being closed.

Officer discovered the body at around midnight while on a welfare check following reports of a man laying next to the tracks.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by fire personnel, but said it does not appear that the man was hit by a train.

Detectives have been called out to investigate the cause of death and have issued road closures around the area of the investigation.