(FOX40.COM) — A suspicious death investigation is underway in South Sacramento after Sacramento Fire Department firefighters found a body while extinguishing a fire, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Officers were requested to investigate a home in the area of Henrietta Drive and Watson Drive by fire crews.

A preliminary investigation was conducted by the Sacramento Police Department as well as the Sacramento Fire Department Arson Investigators and the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.

The investigation deemed the death to have been suspicious and homicide detectives have now begun their investigation.

Once next of kin have been notified by the coroner’s office, the identity of the person will be released to the public, according to police.