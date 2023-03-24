(KTXL) — The Sacramento Zoo is hosting a trio of events that’ll allow attendees to drink alcohol while listening to live music.

The zoo is starting its happy hour events on April 20 with the other two happening on May 18 and June 15. All three happy hour events will occur from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the zoo in Land Park.

•Video Above: National Puppy Day recognizing Canine Companions

They’ll be a variety of drinks served at the event including wine, beer, cocktails in a can, and non-alcoholic beverages, according to the zoo’s website. While consuming their choice of beverage, attendees will have food options such as street tacos, barbecue and wood-fired pizza.

Each happy hour event will have a different music act with The Ryan Hernandez Band taking the stage in April. The band is a six-piece dance band specializing in pop, 70s, 80s, R&B and more.

Hernandez, the band’s singer, is a Sacramento native, according to the band’s website.

For the May 18 event, Cover me Badd, a party band from Northern California, will perform with music including “dance hits from classic to current.”

Peter Petty & His Terpsichoreans, a Sacramento-based band, will be the musical act for the June 15 event.

According to the zoo’s website, tickets for the event are $25 with zoo members receiving $5 off per ticket.

Non-zoo members can buy tickets to all three events for $60 while members can get purchase tickets for $50 for all three.

Tickets are limited and are non-refundable.

Tap here to buy tickets.

No one under 21 will be allowed inside the event, as IDs will be checked at the door, according to the zoo.