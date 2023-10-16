(FOX40.COM) — A “large fight” was reported to have occurred at Inderkum High School in Natomas just before noon on Monday, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Sac PD reported that officers responded to the 2500 block of New Market Drive regarding reports of the fight. They say they also received information that a student had a firearm.

Officials say the fight was broken up and the involved parties dispersed. Sac PD followed up on the reports of a firearm, but say they found the claims to be invalid. No arrests were made since the involved parties disbursed as the responding officers were trying to stabilize the scene, according to police.

The Sacramento Police Department reported that officers maintained a visual presence in the area throughout the day and that no injuries were reported. They say they will also “have a presence” before school on Tuesday and throughout the day.