(KTXL) — For the second year in a row, R&B, soul, and hip-hop festival Sol Blume will take over Discovery Park this spring.

Brent Faiyaz and Northern California native Kehlani will headline the 2023 festival in Sacramento on April 29 and April 30.

This year’s two-day festival will include over 30 acts such as Ella Mai, Jessie Reyez, Isaiah Rashad, Joey Bada$$, Chlöe, and special guest Teyana Taylor, who will be performing “The Last Rose Petal 2,” according to festival organizers.

The festival was founded in 2017 by ENT Legends and this year’s event marks the fourth time happening in Sacramento since its inception.

When are the artists performing?

According to organizers, Faiyaz’s rare festival appearance will mark his first time in Sacramento since 2018. He’ll headline the first day of the tour while Kehlani, an Oakland native, is listed as the headline performer for the second day.

Here is the lineup for Saturday, April 29:

•Brent Faiyaz, Ella Mai, Isaiah Rashad, Joey Bada$$, Nao, Sabrina Claudio, Mariah The Scientist, Kelela, Amber Mark, LaRussell, Rini, Mereba, Rejjie Snow, Alex Isley, Fana Hues, Christian Kuria

Here is the lineup for Sunday, April 30

•Kehlani, Teyana Taylor, Jessie Reyez, Pink Sweat$, Chlöe, PinkPantheress, Thuy, Jacquees, Muni Long, Mahalia, Marc E. Bassy, Destin Conrad, Arin Ray, FLO, Coco Jones, Noodles, Zae France, Samaria

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets for the two-day event go on sale on Monday, January 30 on the festival’s website at 10 a.m. PST. General admission passes are $200-plus with VIP passes costing $400-plus with payment plans available.

Last year’s event sold out with over 40,000 in attendance in the festival’s return from a two-year hiatus. The festival didn’t take place in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.