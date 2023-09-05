(FOX40.COM) — Owners of a new pub are hoping to bring a “true pub experience” to Sacramento.

Bear & Crown British Pub opened in Old Sacramento on Aug. 25 and features a mix of British and American classics on its food menu. The pub also offers British themed cocktails and beer and wine.

“About a year ago we started brainstorming. My family is originally from the United Kingdom and we spent a lot of time at British pubs and we wanted to bring something new to Sacramento,” co-owner Joe Wilson told FOX40.com in a phone interview.

The brick walls and outdoor patio were some of the things that drew Wilson and his business and personal partner Jesse Ledin to the Old Sacramento location that once occupied by Hoppy’s Railyard Kitchen and Hopgarden.

Ledin has previous management experience in Sacramento. He was a part of the group that opened Flatstick Pub, now known as Tipsy Putt, near the Golden 1 Center.

Along with a full alcohol menu, Bear and Crown’s food items include British classics such as bangers and mash, fish and chips, and scotch eggs. The eatery also offers burgers, salads and soups.

Bangers and mash is a dish with two sausages over a bed of garlic mashed potatoes with onion gravy and peas. Scotch eggs are an appetizer item that are hard boiled eggs wrapped in sausage and fried and served with curry mayo.

Food prices start at $8 with the scotch eggs on the appetizer menu. The lowest price main course is the $16 classic burger, which is a brisket patty with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and a potato bun.

Beer is served in 16 and 20 ounce classes while other selections are served in a bottle. Bottled beer starts at $8 with certain selections on the draft menu at $8 or $9 for a 16 ounce glass and $10 or $11 at 20 ounces.

Cocktails are sold for $15 with wine costing between $11 and $17 per glass.

“We’re trying to create a concept that is kind of more casual than the regular American restaurant experience and something that’s much more traditional to a UK audience,” Wilson said.

Bear and Crown is located on 1022 Second Street and is open Monday through Sunday.

The pub’s hours are Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to midnight.