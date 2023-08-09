(FOX40.COM) — Long-planned changes to Broadway will finally start to be implemented when construction for the “Complete Streets” project begins next month.

A groundbreaking ceremony is planned for August 16 and the actual heavy construction is expected to being after Labor Day.

The planned changes stretch from 3rd Street down to 29th Street.

“…(W)e at the City are very excited to transform this corridor into the vibrant destination and entertainment corridor that it has been historically while also making it more accessible to all modes of travel (bikes, peds, cars, & transit),” City of Sacramento Senior Engineer Philip Vulliet said.

Currently, much of the road consists of 4 lanes of automobile traffic with two going in each direction; sparse markings for bike lanes; and parking on the outside.

The overall concept for the redesign is to take the street down to 3 lanes for automobile traffic, one going in each direction with a turning lane in the center; buffered biking lanes on each side; and parking on the outside.

Planned changes to Broadway (Credit: City of Sacramento)

Another major change is the addition of an extension of 29th Street which, similar to 27th Street and 28th Street expectations south of Highway 50, would run from X Street to Broadway but not connect to the 29th Street that runs through Midtown.

A presentation given last fall noted that the street was not wide enough for a “protected bikeway” design which requires a minimum of 68 feet.

“We are implementing some landscaped median in the area O’Niel Park and some landscaping in the sidewalk area between 16th and 18th,” Vulliet said. “…We are also adding branded bike racks and decorative benches in locations along the corridor.”

Design documents from 2016 suggest that curb-to-curb pedestrian crossings would be shortened by 14 feet.

The project will also eliminate “slip” right turn lanes like the Broadway / Land Park Drive intersection to improve pedestrian and cyclist safety.

The city website says the cost of the project is estimated to be around $15 million.