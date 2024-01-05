(FOX40.COM) — Comedian Bruce Bruce is scheduled to bring his comedy tour to Punchline Sacramento for three nights in a row.

Bruce Bruce is known as a former host on BET’s Comicview and his rise to fame in 1993 as a featured comedian on Def Comedy Jam. Bruce Bruce has tours with Martin Lawrence, Mike Epps, and Sommore on his resume, and he’s also made cameo appearances in movies with Ice Cube, Steve Harvey and Chris Rock.

He is scheduled to be in Sacramento Feb. 16-18 at Punchline Sacramento at 2100 Arden Way #225, Sacramento. For more information visit bruce-bruce.com.