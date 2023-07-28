(KTXL) — On Thursday night, Sacramentans were given another chance to ask the Sacramento Police Department about the need for military equipment.

This was the second of three meetings in North Highlands where members of the police department fielded direct questions from community members.

One of the largest frustrations with the first meeting that was held a few weeks ago was the lack of notice by the police department that it was occurring.

Only a handful of people showed up to that first meeting, but Thursday night saw a much larger group of people attend the meeting.

One North Highlands resident, Ezell Humphrey-Grant, shared a sentiment that many others attending the meeting had, “all of it is a gray area. There’s no… there’s no answers.”

California law requires the Sacramento Police Department publicly notify the communities they serve before requesting a $361,0000 purchase and replenish of military equipment like rifles, artillery rounds, explosives, and armored vehicles.

“It is a challenge for us to work through definitions and understanding of the items that we’re talking about and their use and that’s why forums like this are important,” Sacramento Police Lt. Greg Galliano said.

Regardless of the department’s attempts to answer as many of the public questions, some residents still feel like the meetings are a waste of time.

“As of right now, the community has no say-so, it’s a bunch of smoke and mirrors to me,” resident Humphrey Grant said. “It’s just like a dance and show to say, ‘Hey, how you doing? See you later.’ And then it’s back to business.”

The final meeting is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Hart Senior Center.