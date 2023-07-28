(KTXL) — A semi-truck carrying pallets on eastbound US Highway 50, east of Interstate 5, has caused a large traffic delay in the area, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

According to the fire department, the driver of the semi saw fire coming from his wheel and tried to extinguish the fire but was unable to.

All lanes on US-50 EB have been closed due to the semi truck fire and all traffic is being diverted onto northbound or southbound I-5. There is no estimated time of reopening.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The California Highway Patrol announced that northbound I-5 and southbound I-5 towards eastbound US-50 have been closed.

Two lanes of the main section of eastbound US 50, west of I-5, are still open.

This is a developing story.