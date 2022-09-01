SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As California experiences an extreme heat wave, the calls to save energy aren’t only going to California residents.

Energy officials asked businesses to cut back on power as the temperatures intensify.

Employees at Tri Tool Technologies in Rancho Cordova closed out the day earlier than most — thirty minutes before the Flex Alert went into effect.

“On days like this, where the goal is to reduce usage, we can do it naturally,” CEO Chris Belle said. “We have invested heavily; we have spent about a million dollars on the roof. Last year, this used to be a hot oven.”

On top of the roof, over the past few years, they have added a skylight and window tints. And their operations start a lot earlier than most.

“If you start at 5 in the morning, it is easier not to have to worry about the afternoon stuff,” Belle said.

While they mostly avoid the calls to save energy during peak hours, other manufacturing businesses face a much tougher decision.

“It’s the same discussion year on year,” Lance Hastings, CEO of California Manufacturers and Technology Association, said. “For the manufacturing sector, it is not as easy as flipping off a switch and shutting down an operation. It takes hours and hours, in case days for a shutdown.”

But state and energy officials asked businesses to save power to help the electrical grid, especially early next week.

Hastings said, as businesses face ongoing energy and reliability challenges, the stress of the electrical grid forces them to do anything but thrive.

“They are frustrated like we are because it keeps happening year after year,” Hastings said.

Hasting applauds the legislature’s move to keep the Diablo Canyon Nuclear Plant’s operation in San Luis Obispo County going for another five years, depending on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s signature. But they are hoping for longer-term solutions that can bring new and more electricity to the grid.

“I think what we are experiencing right now is the fragility of the fifth largest economy in the world. It is difficult for us to lay claim to that title when we are struggling on what are the basic needs of an economy, which is an affordable reliable energy source for businesses and homeowners alike,” Hastings said.

Industry leaders and businesses hope state and energy leaders can come together to find lasting solutions.