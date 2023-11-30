(FOX40.COM) — Cal Expo, home of the California State Fair, took first, second and third place in several categories during the 2023 International Association of Fairs & Expositions (IAFE) Awards.

The IAFE is a trade association that advocates for agricultural shows and fairs worldwide and has been doing so since 1891. They currently have 1,000 members from the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia.

During this year’s awards Cal Expo came home with 12 total awards including five first-place finishes for:

• Best Marketing Campaign for the 2023 California State Fair

• Best-evolved program/exhibit promoting agriculture or a current agricultural issue for the California State Fair Cannabis Awards & Exhibit

• Best program designed to educate consumers on the Story of Food for the California Fresh Exhibit

• Best video used to promote your facility for the Cal Expo September Recap Video

• Best social media (facility-specific) for the 9-11 Memorial Ceremony marketing campaign.

“These achievements are a testament to the hard work, dedication, and creativity of our entire team”, said Tom Martinez, CEO of Cal Expo & California State Fair. “Our team’s collective efforts continue to set new standards in the fair industry, further strengthening our commitment to providing exceptional experiences for all our visitors.”

Some of the other awards that Cal Expo collected from the IAFE include:

2nd Place – CA Jr. Chef Challenge Design-a-Round Contest for best Contest Activity Occurring During the Year. 2nd Place – Multicultural Festival for best 1st Year Event NOT produced by Facility Staff. 2nd Place – Farm Tours website for best website campaign promoting a facility-specific event. 2nd Place – Upgraded fencing for Best Facility Beautification Project. 2nd Place – Partnership with Sacramento Republic FC for best Facility Partnerships. 3rd Place – Social Walls for Miscellaneous Marketing. 3rd Place – Photo series by the California State Fair for Competitive Exhibit (Photo Series).

Cal Expo has hosted the California State Fair and other notable events in the Sacramento Area since its completion in 1968.

In July, the Family Destinations Guide listed the California State Fair was chosen by Americans as one of the nation’s 10 most favorite summer events.

It was not only ranked as one of the top 10 events, it was the only California summertime event to make the top 10. providing exceptional experiences for all our visitors.”