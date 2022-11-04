SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — You can start planning for the 2023 California State Fair.

Cal Expo announces the dates for the 2023 California State Fair and Food Festival next summer. It will start on July 14 and will continue all the way through July 30.

The fair returned in July 2022 after being canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event’s return saw an increase in the number of visitors compared to the last time it was held in 2019.

The 2022 edition of the fair had thousands of people at Cal Expo enjoy concerts, rides, and food.

Fair officials said in August that the 17-day event had 652,873 people attend in 2022, an 8.9% increase from 2019. Officials added that cooler weekends played a part in drawing large crowds.

“While we are months away, the excitement of putting together this major event for our state and region starts today,” Cal Expo Interim CEO Tom Martinez said in a statement. “We have a lot of work to do between now and July, but I believe the State Fair team will build on this year’s success, and we are pleased to bring our communities back together again.”

The 2022 fair had multiple special events including performers and exhibits. The exhibits included the California Cannabis Exhibit, Save Mart California’s Kitchen and Wine Garden, Out at the Fair, Made in California Fashion Show and Thoroughbred Racing.

Cal Expo said it will announce additional exhibits, features and concert performers for the annual event in 2023.