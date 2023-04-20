(KTXL) — Looking for a job? Cal Expo and the California State Fair will host a job fair for multiple available positions at the Cal Expo grounds on April 22.

A news release from both organizations says that on-site interviews will be available and there is the possibility of being hired on the spot.

The job fair will have representatives from different program areas at Cal Expo, with one of the largest being the California State Fair, which will be held July 14 – 30.

Although the organizations encourage attendees to apply online, applications will be available during the job fair for people to apply in person, and applications printed and filled out at home can be turned in.

The job fair will be from from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the main Cal Expo grounds at 1600 Exposition Blvd.