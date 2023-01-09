(KTXL) — People who have CalFresh benefits can get replacement funds on their EBT card if they lost food due to the power outages in the region.

The Sacramento Food Bank and Family Services said those who lost food in the fridge or freezer from power loss should contact the Department of Human Assistance within 10 days.

Before receiving the funds, people will have to apply for them. The DHA can be contacted at 916-874-3100.

The storm that rocked the Sacramento region knocked out power to about 300,000 people. At one point, close to 350,000 people were without power overnight. The Sacramento Municipal Utility District, the main electricity provider in the area, reported more than 200,000 customers were without power Sunday afternoon.

California will be entering its third week of winter storms. Gov. Gavin Newsom warned Californians to remain “hyper-vigilant” as strong winds and heavy rain will continue to hit the state.