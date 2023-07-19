(KTXL) — California firefighters and hospitals are clashing over what is causing reported delays at emergency departments when it comes to offloading patients from the ambulance to the hospital.

In a July 6 newsletter, California Professional Firefighters (CPF) outlined the ever-growing time it takes for a paramedic or firefighter to offload their patients after arriving at the hospital and its impact on other emergency responses.

CPF is a statewide organization that represents more than 35,000 firefighters, including Sacramento Area Firefighters, Local #522 and Davis Professional Firefighters Association, Local #3494.

In the newsletter, an emergency call in the City of Sacramento was mentioned where a patient experiencing cardiac arrest that was five minutes from a hospital.

“Bystander CPR and a quick fire medic response offered good odds for the patient once the ambulance arrived,” the newsletter reads. “Problem was, there were no Sac City ambulances available. All of them were stuck at hospital emergency departments waiting to offload other patients.”

The newsletter continues to say that an ambulance had to be called from a city 8 miles away and would take 45 minutes to get to the patient.

FOX40 reached out to local hospitals including, UC Davis Health, Kaiser Permanente, Dignity Health and Sutter Health to see if these handoff delays are occurring.

UC Davis Health told FOX40 that what they are seeing as the cause for the delays are patients being brought in by ambulance that are not experiencing an emergency medical condition.

“In Sacramento, there has been an increase in patients transported to emergency departments by ambulance, including many who are not experiencing an emergency and don’t require admission,” UC Davis wrote to FOX40. “This has led to long wait times at some points when hospitals are extremely busy.”

On a single day in May, UC Davis Health said its emergency department saw a record 313 patients and saw little change in their off loading time.

According to CPF, paramedics arriving at hospitals must continue working on their patients until the hospital takes charge. This handoff used to take 20 to 30 minutes and now takes hours in some cases.

In 2021, Sacramento County paramedics were held for more than two hours ‘on the wall’ 700 times, according to CPF.

The CPF said that understaffing at many California hospitals is causing this backup, even when there are available beds.

“We have sufficient staff to care for our patients, but sometimes experience temporary space constraints to offload the patient safely, and we will not offload a patient until it is absolutely safe to do so,” Kaiser Permanente wrote to FOX40. “Our goal is always to transfer patients from the ambulance to our care as quickly and safely as possible.”

In August 2022, UC Davis Health, other major Sacramento area hospitals, local fire department agencies and local emergency agencies launched an education project to teach the community about the proper use of the 911 system.

UC Davis Health shared in an August 2022 newsletter, that a Sacramento hospital emergency department saw “a 300% increase in patients arriving via ambulance at the lowest level (least sick) assessment, and over half of patients arriving are not sick enough to be admitted to the hospital for further care.”

“Given the extraordinary volume and demands on Emergency Departments for all health care providers, delays in making ambulance transfers are affecting Emergency Departments in California and across the nation, not just Kaiser Permanente,” Kaiser Permanente wrote in an email to FOX40 on Wednesday.

The CPF is pushing for the approval of Assembly Bill 40 that will set a statewide 30-minute standard for patient offloading 90% of the time and create data collection to track extended wall times.