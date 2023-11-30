(FOX40.COM) — On the 35th-annual observation of World AIDS Day on Dec. 1, landmarks across the globe will light up in red to mark the occasion, and California’s state Capitol will also light up doing so for the first time.

World AIDS Day was started in 1988 by the World Health Organization to acknowledge HIV-positive people and those who have died. It is estimated that more than 27 million people around the world have died of AIDS, according to UNAIDS.

The California State Capitol dome will be illuminated in red starting at dusk, around 5 p.m., according to the Capital City AIDS Fund, a Sacramento non-profit group.

The group said in a statement that the number of new HIV infections in Sacramento County has increased in the last two decades, with young men of color having disproportionately high rates.

In the county, nearly 5,000 people are living with HIV, CCAF said.

In 2021, the group attempted to have the Capitol dome illuminated in red, but organizers of the campaign said that the decision against it may have come from a then-legislative leader.